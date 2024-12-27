Fantasy Football
Nick Folk

Nick Folk Injury: Missing second consecutive game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Folk (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Folk will miss a second consecutive game. The Titans plan to add Matthew Wright from their practice squad to fill in for Folk after Brayden Narveson missed his only field-goal attempt while kicking in Folk's place against the Colts in Week 16. Folk's last chance to suit up this season will come against the Texans in Week 18.

Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans

