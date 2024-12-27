Nick Folk Injury: Missing second consecutive game
Folk (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Folk will miss a second consecutive game. The Titans plan to add Matthew Wright from their practice squad to fill in for Folk after Brayden Narveson missed his only field-goal attempt while kicking in Folk's place against the Colts in Week 16. Folk's last chance to suit up this season will come against the Texans in Week 18.
