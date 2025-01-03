Nick Folk Injury: Out for Week 18 finale

Folk (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Matthew Wright should again handle kicking duties for Tennessee in Week 18. Folk will close out the 2024 season missing his third straight contest, finishing 21 of 22 on field-goal attempts, registering an NFL-best 95.5 percent success rate. He also made all 25 of his extra-point tries. He's been nearly automatic in two seasons for Tennessee, leading the league in field-goal make percentage in both 2023 and 2024. The 40-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent in March.