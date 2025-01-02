Nick Folk Injury: Upgrades practice activity
Folk (abdomen) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Folk has missed the Titans' last two games and was listed as a non-participant for each of the team's previous four practices before getting back on the field Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. The Titans will reassess Folk following Friday's practice before determining whether he or practice-squad member Matthew Wright will handle the kicking duties in Sunday's season finale versus the Texans.
