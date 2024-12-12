Nick Folk News: Full practice Thursday
Folk (groin) was a full participant at the Titans' practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Folk was unavailable for practice Wednesday with a groin injury, but his full participation Thursday clears any concern of his availability to play Sunday versus the Bengals. The kicker has gone a perfect nine-for-nine on field-goal attempts while making all five of his PATs over the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now