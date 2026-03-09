Nick Folk News: Lands in Atlanta
Folk agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract with the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Folk, who is heading into his age-42 season, converted 28 of 29 field-goal tries and all 16 of his PATs across 16 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2025, and he remains one of the league's more accurate kickers, having led the position in field-goal accuracy each of the last three years. He will start for Atlanta in 2026, a landing spot that figures to provide increased scoring opportunities than he saw most recently in New York.
