Nick Folk News: Limited to PATs
Folk made all three of his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.
The only Titans scores came on four trips to the end zone, with the final coming as time expired. That limited Folk to only three extra-point attempts, ending his four-game streak of making multiple field goals. Positively, he has yet to miss an extra-point attempt on the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now