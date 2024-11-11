Nick Folk News: Misses first kick of season
Folk converted one of his two field-goal tries and made both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-17 loss against the Chargers.
Folk had made all 11 of his field-goal tries in his first eight games of the season, but he pushed a 49-yard attempt wide to the right in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. Unless Tennessee turns things around in a major way offensively during the home stretch of the year, Folk doesn't figure to be the most reliable fantasy option over that span.
