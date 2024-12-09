Nick Folk News: Pair of field goals in loss

Folk made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Folk accounted for all of Tennessee's points with a pair of field goals that came from 46 and 39 yards. He has now made multiple field goals in five consecutive games and is 21-for-22 on the campaign. Despite his accuracy, he could in for uneven results down the stretch due to the ineffective Titans' offense.