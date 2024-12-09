Nick Folk News: Pair of field goals in loss
Folk made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.
Folk accounted for all of Tennessee's points with a pair of field goals that came from 46 and 39 yards. He has now made multiple field goals in five consecutive games and is 21-for-22 on the campaign. Despite his accuracy, he could in for uneven results down the stretch due to the ineffective Titans' offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now