Nick Folk headshot

Nick Folk News: Perfect on three kicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.

Folk opened and closed the scoring with field goals of 30 and 43 yards. He's now converted multiple-field goal attempts in three games this season, two of which have come in the last three weeks. While Folk has enjoyed a very accurate season, the poor state of the Tennessee offense has limited his opportunity.

Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans
