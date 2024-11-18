Nick Folk News: Perfect on three kicks
Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.
Folk opened and closed the scoring with field goals of 30 and 43 yards. He's now converted multiple-field goal attempts in three games this season, two of which have come in the last three weeks. While Folk has enjoyed a very accurate season, the poor state of the Tennessee offense has limited his opportunity.
