Nick Folk News: Two more field goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders.

Folk made 41 and 44-yard field goals in the third quarter, marking his third straight game with multiple converted attempts. While the Tennessee offense could make his opportunity uneven for the rest of the season, Folk has remained extremely accurate and is 19-for-20 on field-goal attempts on the campaign.

Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans
