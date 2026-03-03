Nick Folk headshot

Nick Folk News: Will play in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Folk announced he intends to play in the 2026 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Folk will return for another NFL season after converting 28 of his 29 field-goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point tries across 16 games with the Jets during the 2025 campaign. The 41-year-old is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins and will likely be one of the top options at kicker.

