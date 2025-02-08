Nick Gates Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Eagles placed Gates (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gates appeared in nine regular-season games with one start for Philadelphia this season, but he has been dealing with a groin injury as of late. Moving him to IR also opened up space on the active roster for Eagles defensive stalwart Brandon Graham, who was officially activated from injured Saturday. With Gates officially out of action, starting left guard Landon Dickerson will likely serve as the backup center behind Cam Jurgens.