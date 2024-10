Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris is the Browns' backup center, who was drawing the start in place of Ethan Pocic, who was inactive due to a knee injury. Cleveland will now turn to their third option there, Michael Dunn, who will abandon his right guard duties that are now being handled by Zak Zinter.