Harris suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's game against the Eagles and will need surgery, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris started at center in place of Ethan Pocic (knee) on Sunday. With both sidelined, Michael Dunn moved to center, while Zak Zinter took Dunn's spot at right guard. It's unclear how long Harris will be sidelined, but Pocic will be the team's starting center when healthy.