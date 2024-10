The Browns placed Harris (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Harris fractured his fibula on the Browns' third offensive play of Sunday's game against the Eagles. He'll be forced to sit for at least the next four regular-season games, but given the severity of the injury, he could be held out beyond the minimum window. With Harris sidelined, Michael Dunn could serve as the Browns' starting center for Week 7 against the Bengals if Ethan Pocic (knee) cannot play.