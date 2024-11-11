Fantasy Football
Nick Herbig headshot

Nick Herbig Injury: Expects to play vs. Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Herbig (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 11 versus Baltimore, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Herbig has been sidelined for Pittsburgh's last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus Dallas, but it now looks like he could return to action as soon as Sunday. A clearer picture of his status will come with the Steelers' first official practice report of the week Wednesday.

Nick Herbig
Pittsburgh Steelers
