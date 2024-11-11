Nick Herbig Injury: Expects to play vs. Ravens

Herbig (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 11 versus Baltimore, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Herbig has been sidelined for Pittsburgh's last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus Dallas, but it now looks like he could return to action as soon as Sunday. A clearer picture of his status will come with the Steelers' first official practice report of the week Wednesday.