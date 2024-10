Herbig (hamstring) did not participate at the Steelers' practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Herbig was already viewed as unlikely to play in Week 8 versus the Giants and Thursday's absence seems to suggest that he won't be able to go. With the Steelers playing on Monday Night Football, Herbig will have an additional day to return to the practice field and flip the script on the current expectations.