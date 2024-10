Coach Mike Tomlin ruled out Herbig (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Herbig was injured in this past Sunday night's loss to the Cowboys and will join Alex Highsmith (groin) as out for the game versus Las Vegas. Herbig had been filling in for Highsmith opposite T.J. Watt. Jeremiah Moon appears to be the next man up off the edge for the Steelers.