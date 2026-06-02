Nick Herbig headshot

Nick Herbig News: Gets huge extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Pittsburgh signed Herbig to a four-year, $100 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Herbig is coming off the best season of his young career - he registered 7.5 sacks over 15 games in 2025 even as he played behind four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Both Watt and Highsmith figure to return in 2026, limiting Herbig's opportunities, but he'll still technically be playing on his rookie deal until 2027.

Nick Herbig
Pittsburgh Steelers
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