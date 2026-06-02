Nick Herbig News: Gets huge extension
Pittsburgh signed Herbig to a four-year, $100 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Herbig is coming off the best season of his young career - he registered 7.5 sacks over 15 games in 2025 even as he played behind four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Both Watt and Highsmith figure to return in 2026, limiting Herbig's opportunities, but he'll still technically be playing on his rookie deal until 2027.
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