Nick Herbig News: Past hamstring issue

Herbig (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The Wisconsin product has been sidelined for the Steelers' last four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Cowboys. However, Wednesday's full practice suggests Herbig has moved past the issue and will return for Pittsburgh's Week 11 divisional matchup against the Ravens. He's expected to serve as a rotational edge rusher Sunday.