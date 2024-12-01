Fantasy Football
Nick Herbig News: Starting again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:34am

Herbig will start Sunday's game against the Bengals in place of the injured Alex Highsmith (ankle), Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Herbig also started in place of Highsmith the last two weeks, playing on 81 percent and 76 percent of the defensive snaps in those games, respectively. The 2023 fourth-round pick has 15 tackles (10 solo), including 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in seven games and on 223 defensive snaps this season.

