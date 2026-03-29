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Nick Martin News: Cleared from concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

San Francisco GM John Lynch said Sunday that Martin has been cleared from the concussion that ended his 2026 season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Martin was placed on IR with a concussion Dec. 20th, and he was sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 2025 third-round pick tallied 11 tackles and one forced fumble across seven games as a rookie. Martin will likely once again see the majority of his playing time come on special teams while providing depth at inside linebacker.

Nick Martin
San Francisco 49ers
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