Nick Martin News: Practicing Saturday
Martin (stinger) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Martin suffered a stinger during Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans. The linebacker totaled five tackles (three solo) in the contest and appears to have recovered from the issue quickly. With such a quick injury turnaround, Martin is likely set to play in next Thursday's preseason contest against the Chargers.
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