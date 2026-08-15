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Nick Martin News: Practicing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:52pm

Martin (stinger) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Martin suffered a stinger during Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans. The linebacker totaled five tackles (three solo) in the contest and appears to have recovered from the issue quickly. With such a quick injury turnaround, Martin is likely set to play in next Thursday's preseason contest against the Chargers.

Nick Martin
San Francisco 49ers
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