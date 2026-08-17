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Nick Mullens Injury: Status in question this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 9:57am

Mullens (undisclosed) is unlikely to return to practice this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Liam Coen provided the update on Mullens on Monday, and now it appears that the vet may not be available for the Jaguars' second preseason game Friday against the Panthers. Mullens went 3-for-7 for 33 yards and an interception in the preseason opener against the Saints. A Mullens absence would open more reps for Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar.

Nick Mullens
Jacksonville Jaguars
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