Nick Mullens News: Back to practice
Mullens (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jamal St. Cyr of News4JAX reports.
Mullens participated in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's session. The veteran quarterback went 3-for-7 for 33 yards and an interception in last Saturday's preseason opener against the Saints. Mullens' health means he is likely available to check into Friday's contest against the Panthers once Trevor Lawrence's potential snaps are done. After last Saturday's performance, however, coach Liam Cohen might decide to give Carter Bradley or Joey Aguilar the bulk of the second-team snaps.
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