Nick Mullens News: Delivers critical completion in win

Mullens played two of the Vikings' 71 offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Bears, completing his lone pass attempt for a 14-yard gain.

For the first time since Week 5, Mullens was summoned from the bench to replace Sam Darnold, who walked off the field slowly after taking a hit on an incomplete pass on 2nd-and-13 with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Mullens came in on third down and found an open Aaron Jones in the middle of the field to extend the drive, then handed the ball off to Jones on the next play before Darnold was cleared to return to the game. Darnold was able to finish out the game and doesn't appear on the Vikings' Week 13 injury report, so Mullens looks poised to remain in a backup role moving forward. He may not be the top choice if Darnold were to miss time with an injury later on this season, however, as the Vikings signed Daniel Jones to their practice squad Wednesday and presumably view him as an upgrade over Mullens for the No. 2 role.