Nick Mullens News: Gets opportunity in Jacksonville

Mullens is in line to sign with the Jaguars on a two-year, $6.5 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mullens, now heading into his age-30 season, looks primed to operate as the new backup to Trevor Lawrence, with Mac Jones scheduled to depart Jacksonville in free agency. Across four regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2024, Mullens completed two of two pass attempts for 38 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions. Back in 2023 with the Vikings, he completed 100 of 148 pass attempts for 1,306 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (five appearances).