Nick Muse News: Back to practice squad
Muse reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Muse was elevated to the Vikings' active roster for the second time this season. He was slated to serve as the No. 4 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, but Muse didn't end up playing a single snap during Minnesota's 27-24 win over Seattle on Sunday.
Nick Muse
Free Agent
