Nick Muse News: Cut from Philly's practice squad

The Eagles cut Muse from the practice squad Thursday.

Muse spent the second half of the 2024 regular season on the Vikings' practice squad after being waived from the 53-man roster in late November. The 2022 seventh-round pick was added to Philadelphia's practice squad Jan. 22 to provide additional depth at tight end. Muse's removal makes room on the Eagles' practice squad for running back Lew Nichols.