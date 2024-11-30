Fantasy Football
Nick Muse headshot

Nick Muse News: Elevated for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Vikings elevated Muse from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After being waived by the Vikings on Monday, Muse opted to stick around in Minnesota and signed to the practice squad Wednesday. With Josh Oliver (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Muse will serve as the Vikings' No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.

Nick Muse
Minnesota Vikings
