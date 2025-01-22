Fantasy Football
Nick Muse headshot

Nick Muse News: Joins Philly's practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

The Eagles signed Muse to the practice squad Wednesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Muse appeared in four regular-season games with the Vikings, in which span he wasn't targeted, and took the majority of his snaps on special teams. He'll be available as an emergency reserve option at tight end for the Eagles, as Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington approaches.

Nick Muse
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
