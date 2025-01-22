Nick Muse News: Joins Philly's practice squad
The Eagles signed Muse to the practice squad Wednesday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Muse appeared in four regular-season games with the Vikings, in which span he wasn't targeted, and took the majority of his snaps on special teams. He'll be available as an emergency reserve option at tight end for the Eagles, as Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington approaches.
Nick Muse
Free Agent
