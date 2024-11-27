Nick Muse News: Joins Vikings' practice squad
The Vikings signed Muse to their practice squad Wednesday.
The Vikings' waived Muse on Monday but have since decided to bring him back on the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Muse has appeared in three games this season, playing primarily on special teams (35 of 44 total snaps on special teams), and he could be elevated to the Vikings' active roster if their tight end room experiences injuries later this season.
Nick Muse
Free Agent
