Nick Muse News: Moved back to practice squad

Muse reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Muse was the Vikings' No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt on Sunday against the Cardinals due to Josh Oliver (ankle) being sidelined. Muse played 20 total snaps (eight on offense, 12 on special teams) and did not record a stat. The 2022 seventh-round pick has just one catch for 22 yards in 16 regular-season games across his three-year NFL career.