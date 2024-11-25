Nick Muse News: Out in Minnesota
The Vikings waived Muse on Monday.
The third-year tight end from South Carolina appeared in three games this season before being waived Monday, recording no offensive stats while playing 44 total snaps (nine offensive and 35 on special teams). With Muse off Minnesota's roster, the Vikings' tight end room now consists of T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver (ankle) and Johnny Mundt.
Nick Muse
Free Agent
