Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Muse headshot

Nick Muse News: Out in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

The Vikings waived Muse on Monday.

The third-year tight end from South Carolina appeared in three games this season before being waived Monday, recording no offensive stats while playing 44 total snaps (nine offensive and 35 on special teams). With Muse off Minnesota's roster, the Vikings' tight end room now consists of T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver (ankle) and Johnny Mundt.

Nick Muse
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now