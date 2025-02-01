Nick Muse News: Rejoins Philly's practice squad

The Eagles signed Muse to their practice squad Saturday.

Muse was cut from Philadelphia's practice squad Thursday, but he has rejoined the organization two days later. Running back Lew Nichols was added to the practice squad upon Muse's removal Thursday, but the two have swapped places again, with Nichols getting cut Saturday. Muse spent most of 2024 in Minnesota's organization, playing in four games without recording any offensive stats before the Eagles snapped him up for tight-end depth Jan. 22.