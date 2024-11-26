Nick Niemann News: Racks up eight tackles Monday
Niemann registered eight tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' loss versus Baltimore on Monday.
Niemann had his best game of the campaign Monday, recording a season-high eight tackles. The 26-year-old saw an expanded role as a result of Denzel Perryman exiting the game with a groin injury. If Perryman ends up being forced to miss extended time, Niemann would likely replace him as the team's starting linebacker.
