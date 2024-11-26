Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Niemann headshot

Nick Niemann News: Racks up eight tackles Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Niemann registered eight tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' loss versus Baltimore on Monday.

Niemann had his best game of the campaign Monday, recording a season-high eight tackles. The 26-year-old saw an expanded role as a result of Denzel Perryman exiting the game with a groin injury. If Perryman ends up being forced to miss extended time, Niemann would likely replace him as the team's starting linebacker.

Nick Niemann
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now