Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Saldiveri (shoulder) is week to week after being injured in Thursday night's loss to the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With injuries ahead of him on the depth chart on the Saints' interior line, Saldiveri had started the last three games for New Orleans. After Saldiveri left Thursday night's game, Kyle Hergel replaced him at left guard alongside fill-in center Connor McGovern.