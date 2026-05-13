Nick Saldiveri Injury: Going to reserve/PUP list
New Orleans placed Saldiveri (knee) on its Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.
Saldiveri is apparently still working his way back onto the field from the knee injury he suffered back in December of 2024. As it stands, he'll now have to miss at least the first four weeks of the 2026 campaign.
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