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Nick Saldiveri Injury: Let go by Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 5:18pm

The Saints waived Saldiveri (knee) with a failed physical designation, per NFL comms.

Saldiveri is seemingly still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in December 2024 that held him out for the entirety of last season. The 25-year-old will look to get healthy and catch on with another team.

Nick Saldiveri
 Free Agent
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