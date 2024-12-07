Nick Saldiveri Injury: Moved to IR

The Saints placed Saldiveri (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Saldiveri hurt his knee against the Rams last Sunday and had to be carted to the locker room. He's now set to sit out at least four contests. Saldiveri will be eligible to return to action Week 18 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Jan. 5, but with the Saints currently sitting on a 4-8 record and a longshot to contend for the postseason, the left guard's campaign could be over.