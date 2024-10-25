Nick Saldiveri Injury: Ruled out for Week 8

Saldiveri (shoulder) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Saldiveri suffered a shoulder injury during the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Broncos. He is considered week-to-week with the injury, and him being ruled out for Sunday's contest comes as no surprise after he was unable to practice all week. Kyle Hergel filled in for Saldiveri following the latter's exit in Week 7, and the former could start at left guard for Sunday's game.