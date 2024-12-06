Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Saldiveri headshot

Nick Saldiveri Injury: Sidelined for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Saldiveri (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Saldiveri's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as he was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Saints' Week 13 loss to the Rams. Expect Lucas Patrick to serve as New Orleans' top left guard in Week 14 in Saldiveri's stead.

Nick Saldiveri
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now