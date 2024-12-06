Nick Saldiveri Injury: Sidelined for Week 14

Saldiveri (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Saldiveri's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as he was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Saints' Week 13 loss to the Rams. Expect Lucas Patrick to serve as New Orleans' top left guard in Week 14 in Saldiveri's stead.