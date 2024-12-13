Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott Injury: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

The Panthers activated Scott (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Scott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, but this would seem to pave the way for him to play. The veteran safety has missed the last six games. If active for Sunday, expect him to slide back in as the third safety alongside Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now