Nick Scott Injury: Activated from injured reserve
The Panthers activated Scott (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Scott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, but this would seem to pave the way for him to play. The veteran safety has missed the last six games. If active for Sunday, expect him to slide back in as the third safety alongside Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller.
