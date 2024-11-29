Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Scott (hamstring) is questionable to suit up in Sunday's Week 13 battle against the Buccaneers.

Scott was placed on injured reserve Oct. 26 and has since missed the required four games. He was designated to return to practice Wednesday and began the week with a pair of limited practices before logging a full session Friday. If Scott is to return to action Sunday, the Panthers will need to officially activate him by 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now