Nick Scott Injury: Could return Sunday

Scott (hamstring) is questionable to suit up in Sunday's Week 13 battle against the Buccaneers.

Scott was placed on injured reserve Oct. 26 and has since missed the required four games. He was designated to return to practice Wednesday and began the week with a pair of limited practices before logging a full session Friday. If Scott is to return to action Sunday, the Panthers will need to officially activate him by 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.