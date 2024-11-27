Fantasy Football
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott Injury: Gets clearance to practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Carolina designated Scott (hamstring) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Scott has spent Carolina's last four games on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring issue, but it now appears he could be on track to return soon. The Panthers will have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd be required to place him back on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
