The Panthers placed Scott (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Scott will have to sit out at least Carolina's next four games as he works his way back from a hamstring injury sustained Week 7 versus Washington. With Jordan Fuller (hamstring) not yet ready to come off IR and Jammie Robinson (knee) ruled out for Week 8, the Panthers' safety corps will be deeply depleted versus Denver on Sunday.