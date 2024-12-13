Nick Scott Injury: Officially questionable for Week 15
Scott (hamstring), who currently remains IR, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Scott managed another full practice Friday, which bodes well for his chances of retaking the field Sunday versus Dallas. In order to play Week 15, though, the Panthers will have to officially activate Scott from IR to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon.
