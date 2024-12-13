Fantasy Football
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott Injury: Officially questionable for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Scott (hamstring), who currently remains IR, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Scott managed another full practice Friday, which bodes well for his chances of retaking the field Sunday versus Dallas. In order to play Week 15, though, the Panthers will have to officially activate Scott from IR to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
