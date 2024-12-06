Nick Scott Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Scott (hamstring/personal) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Scott opened the week with consecutive full practices, so Friday's absence was more likely due to a personal matter rather than an aggravation of his hamstring injury. Scott has been sidelined for the Panthers' last five games due to his hamstring injury, but it appears he is on track to play in Week 14, though he'll need to be activated off injured reserve first. In the seven games prior to his injury, Scott logged 28 tackles (15 solo) and two pass defenses.