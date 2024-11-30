Fantasy Football
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Despite logging a full practice Friday, Scott will remain on injured reserve and miss his fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. Given his ability to practice in full, Scott has a good chance to return for the Panthers' Week 14 clash against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
