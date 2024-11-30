Nick Scott Injury: Ruled out for Week 13
Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Despite logging a full practice Friday, Scott will remain on injured reserve and miss his fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. Given his ability to practice in full, Scott has a good chance to return for the Panthers' Week 14 clash against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now