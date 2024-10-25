Nick Scott Injury: Won't play Sunday

Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Scott played through his hamstring issue in the Panthers' Week 7 loss to the Commanders, recording six total tackles across 68 total snaps (63 defensive and five on special teams). However, it appears he likely worsened his injury last week, as he was unable to practice all week and has now been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Expect Lonnie Johnson and Demani Richardson to see increased work in Carolina's secondary in Scott's stead.